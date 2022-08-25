Book On Local Government Administration For Launch August 25

Nigerian literature on local government administration will receive a boost on Thursday August 25th this week when a new book will be presented to the public.

The book entitled: ‘Local Government Administration in Nigeria: Evolution, Reforms and Practice’ was authored by Chukwuma Nwachukwu, a bureaucrat and technocrat in public administration.

The book which took a track from the colonial era to the present highlights the issues which have stifled local government administration as well as proffering some solutions. It comes across what could be described as a collector’s item.

The Imo Commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Chief (Mrs) Rubby Emele and the chairman local government service commission, Lady Rosemary K. Izuogu will be guests of honour.

The book published by the Africa First Publishers Plc will be presented by Surv. Joe Anosike while Hon Bon Unachukwu, former Commissioner for Lands, Imo State will be chairman of the event.

Members of the public are invited to grace the occasion.