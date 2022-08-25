Imo Teaching Hospital Orlu In Ruins

.Patients Send SOS To Uzodinma

By Onyekachi Eze

Contrary to media hypes on the upgraded state of the foremost Imo State University Teaching Hospital Orlu, IMSUTH, raw facts have emerged on the decay on infrastructure and manpower.

Trumpeta Newspaper roving reporter who visited the giant edifice noticed that not only the hospital lacks adequate manpower to tackle health challenges, infrastructural deficit pervades.

It would be recalled that IMSUTH Orlu was erected under the Achike Udenwa Administration, alongside other landmark projects like the State Secretariat complex, Orlu International market, among others.

However, while others still operate effectively, the health institution begs for serious Government intervention.

Even though the present administration of Senator Hope Uzodimma had earlier commenced the resuscitation of the IMSUTH by ensuring that students who were stalked for over eleven years without graduation during the Okorocha’s regime were graduated.

To follow it up, he made some changes in the leadership of the place when he appointed an Oru man, Dr. Ifeanyi Nwamba the Chief Medical Director.

Irrespective of the aforementioned, complaints bordering on poor service delivery have dominated rather than effective job input.

This newspaper learnt that patients in different wards are being handled with laxity by the few doctors and nurses on duty.

Neither are they attended to maximally as ought to, nor given the needed treatment.

Another militating factor faced the hospital is shortage of staff.

An SOS to that regard has been sent to Governor Uzodimma to enable for fresh intake of resident doctors to fill in the gap in scarcity of medical professionals.

In a similar note, worry has been heightened on the availability of basic amenities.

Relevant amenities like good drinking water, electricity supply are reportedly lacking.

The absence of security operatives is said to be giving visitors at the hospital a concern.

In negligence to healthy living, the hospital premises is covered with thick bushes, rather than clearing the area neatly, the grasses grow thicker.

One of the patients who spoke to Trumpeta under strict anonymity opined, “The governor should come and rescue this place. We have no other Teaching Hospital to be called our own except this IMSUTH. Poor management has ruined this place. Families are taking their admitted sick ones elsewhere due to lack of medicare, and the lackadaisical attitude of the remaining health workers here”.

He continued, “Nothing is happening here. In fact, it has gone comatose. This is not time for media painting while the place is in ruins.