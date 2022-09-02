Mpam Ward: 500 Defect From PDP To Labour In Ahiazu LGA

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo.

It was a political disaster for the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), members, of Mpam Ward 8 in Ekwerazu, Ahiazu Mbaise Local government Area of Imo state as majority of their members have denounced the party and decamped to Labour Party.

The event took place at Mpam Civil Center Ekwerazu, in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA.

Speaking during the event, the Labour Party Chairman of Mpam Ward 8, Mr Obinna C.Nwaiwu said that Mpam Ward 8 used to be PDP ward , but with what happened four months ago during the primaries and the emergence of Peter Obi as the presidential candidate for Labour Party, Mpam Ward 8 is no longer a PDP ward.

He noted that the reason why entire Mpam ward 8 decamped to Labour Party is because of maltreatment done to them by the so called leaders, who, according to him robbed them off their chance to produce a house member. According to him, they party have denied them what they tried to get since the inception of Democracy in Nigeria since 1999.

He stated that Mpam had given all her support to PDP in the past but instead of the party to reciprocate with a ticket for House of Assembly, the party jettisoned them with contempt in a manner that suggest that Mpam people don’t matter in affairs of Imo state PDP chapter.

He further registered his disappointment with PDP in the last primaries where their son was denied opportunity to save Mpam Ahiazu Mbaise and Imo state, stating that the development made them to take their destiny on with their own hands .

Mr Nwaiwu added that the entire Mpam Ward 8 is no longer with PDP which used to be they core party for the ward, He said that Labour Party and Peter Obi have come to stay and that is the only mandate Mpam is going to deliver come 2023.

They also note that all those who thought that they are not going to deliver will see it play out come February 28 2023.

He used the opportunity to inform the public to get their PVC’s from the INEC for the work that need to be done come 2023 ,”our PVC is the only weapon to destroy bad leadership that has caused us more harm than good in Nigeria, let us get our PVCs and save our nation from more damage”.

Contributing, one of the stalwarts in the ward , chief Jacob Nwaluka registered his happiness over the large turnout during the event as he thanked Mpam Ward 8 for standing on the part of truth and making sure that Nigeria is taken back from old practice.

He also registered his worries over non payment of salaries to workers, strike by ASSU, bad government, and bad system among others.

He called on all to put their hands on dick in other to move the country forward for the future of the generations yet on born.

Chief Nwaluka urge entire lmolists to support the Peter Obi movement in other to restore all the mess that PDP and APC have caused Nigerians in the past years.

He further called on the nation to pray for Peter Obi and his running mate Daitta for them to succeed and deliver Nigerian out of the manipulation they have used in holding Nigerians to ransom.

Earlier in his speech, the labour party chairman of Umuokirika Nweke ward 9 comrd. Ugo Kelechi N. thanked all the former PDP members who decided to do the right thing, for the growth of Ekwerazu Ahiazu, Mbaise, Imo state and Nigeria in general.

He said that the move is a welcome development , adding that other people who are still waiting to do the same should do fast and save Nigeria from further damage so that Nigeria will be free from scammers, who do not have the interest of the citizens at heart .

Ward 7 chairman added that people should make bold to come out and support the movement in other to write they names in gold.

In their separate speeches, Enrg Charles Obasi ,Hon Victor Dibia and Darlington expressed their happiness towards the movement in Mpam Ward 8 and the whole country, as they called on all to come out en-mass to support and make sure that Labour Party reclaim sit of power from House of Assembly to the presidential elections come 2023.

Highpoint of the event was declaration of new membership to Labour Party and 17 man executive will be inaugurated soon.