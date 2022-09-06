Imo APC: Suit Seeking To Disqualify Candidates Comes September 15

.As Nwafor Faction Reassures of Victory

The fate of candidates for the various elective positions in Imo State on the platform of the All Progressive Congress appears to be uncertain in view of the leadership tussle between Dan Nwafor, Chairman of Okorocha’s camp of Imo APC and Marcellinus Nlemigbo (MARCON), a factional state chairman of the party who later handed over to Hon Macdonald Ebere PhD, who is the current chairman of the Uzodinma led faction of the party, as Dan Nwafor had approached a federal High Court in Abuja where he prayed for the nullification of all actions taken by Ebere led faction of APC ,including disqualification of all the Imo state APC candidates for the 2023 elections

The matter instituted as Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/10748/2020 came up Wednesday 31st August 2022 and was adjourned to September 15, 2022, for hearing and adoption of briefs.

A Senior lawyer in Imo State who commented on the development said the case is dicey because as at the time the Macdonald Ebere led faction of the party conducted primary elections, he did not have the power or mandate to exercise such authority.

Recall, that the Supreme court in May this year, delivered judgment in favour of Dan Nwafor as the authentic chairman of the APC in Imo State.

The implication of this, according to political pundits is that all actions, decisions and positions taken by the Macdonald Ebere- led executive, including the primary elections will be nullified if the case goes in favour of Nwafor .

When contacted, Hon Dan Nwafor expressed implicit confidence in the ability of the judiciary to do justice to the matter as the last hope of the common man