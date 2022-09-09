APC South-East Zonal Executive Visit Arthur Eze

Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu, the APC National Vice Chairman, South-East, led a delegation of the South-East Zonal Committee to pay a courtesy visit to Prince Arthur Eze, a pillar of the Igbo community.

In his presentation, Dr. Arodiogbu thanked our leader and father for giving the South-East Zonal Executive Committee the opportunity to visit him in his Maitama mansion in Abuja.

He went further to articulate the programs developed by the Committee which are aimed at ensuring that the South- East Zone, under the leadership of the Governor General, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, will get its fair share when the new government comes into power. He also presented the current challenges being faced and solicited the support of our great father Ozoigbondu.

A philanthropist at heart with genuine altruistic qualities, Prince Arthur Eze is widely known for his generosity, constantly donating his well-earned funds to Nigerians in need, the socio-economic development of his community, Ukpo village in Dunukofia Local Government Area, and indeed the entire Anambra State, the education sector – having built a medical research unit at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, and many more. It is no doubt that the Ozoigbondu of Igboland will continue to lend support to the continuing growth and development of the South-East.

Prince Arthur Eze, in his response, proved himself to be a great intellectual, drawing from his vast wealth of experience to reflect on the political history of Nigeria, particularly as it pertains to the South-East region, from the civil war to the present time. He advised the South-East Zonal Executive Committee on the right steps to take to fulfill the mandate given to them which will ensure that the Igbos get their fair share under the government of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu come 2023.

Prince Arthur Eze eulogized the first democratic Governor of Imo State, Chief Sam Mbakwe, whom he described as one of the few true Igbo leaders Nigeria has ever known. He also spoke very fondly of the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, whom he likened to Chief Sam Mbakwe and described as a great visionary relentless in his efforts to ensure that Igbos will have their place in the political space of Nigeria.

Prince Arthur Eze has a compelling history of supporting credible political actors and policy makers in Nigeria, showing his unwavering dedication to ensuring the steady advancement of our great nation.

He is committed to a united Nigeria and the South-East Zonal Committee, and the entire South-East region of our great nation, will benefit from patriotism.

The other members of the delegation were: Chief Dozie Ikedife, the Zonal Organizing Secretary and former Deputy Governorship Candidate of APC, Chief Augustine Onyedebelu, the Zonal Publicity Secretary, Barr. Mayor Ogbonna, the Zonal Legal Adviser, Mrs. Uchenna Diyiokeh, the Zonal Women Leader, Mr. Ikenna Anyalewechi, the Zonal Youth Leader.

Powered by Chief Augustine Onyedebelu, Zonal Publicity Secretary, South-East.