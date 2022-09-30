2023: Alagbaoso Allies Tip Him For Guber

.Warns PDP Nat Scribe

Member, who represents Orlu, Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Asiwaju Jerry Alagbaoso, has accused the National Secretary of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu (Samdaddy), of rigging the Orlu Zone Senate primary election conducted on 26th May, 2022, at the Aladimma Shopping Mall, Owerri.

Alagbaoso, who spoke through his Senior Legislative Aide and Director General, Jerry Alagbaoso Campaign Organization (JACO), Hon. Chief Unamma Olemgbe, during a gathering in Owerri on Wednesday, said that he was supposed to have been declared winner of the Orlu Zone Senate primary election having floored other contestants if not that Anyanwu allegedly doctored the election to favour Hon. Jones Onyereri, who formerly represented Nwangele/Nkwerre/Njaba/Isu Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

“We were assured of a free, fair, credible and level playing- ground primaries by the Imo PDP leadership, but shockingly, we saw a different ballgames. While we were busy working hard in order to ensure a transparent exercise, Hon. Jones Onyereri and National Secretary of PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, went to Abuja and appointed one Mr. Onowu, their family friend, from Enugu State, to conduct the election with fake INEC printed ballot sheets which had already been illegally produced by Onyereri’s printing Press Company in Abuja… Anyanwu did all this political shenanigan because of greed and avarice. He is not worthy to be PDP National Scribe”, Alagbaoso decried.

Meanwhile, Imo people have tipped Rt. Hon. Asiwaju Jerry Alagbaoso, to contest for Imo State governorship election in 2023 so that he salvages them from economic hardship, poverty, suffering, vulnerability and insecurity ignited by bad governance, greed and incompetence, describing him as the next Imo messiah, redeemer, comforter and confidant.

The people made the request for the guber contest through Chief Leo Okeahialam (Owerri Zone), (Sylvester Nnadi (Oru East), Chief Adaolu Ify Ajero (Orlu), Maurine Mgbaduo (Obowo), Hon. Reginald Ikenna Ubah (Owerri West), Ugochukwu Egeonu (Isu) and Okeke Lawrence (Ihitte- Uboma) during a meeting involving members of Jerry Alagbaoso Campaign Organization in Owerri on Wednesday.

They pointed out that Alagbaoso is fit and capable of redeeming Imo State from bad rulership, having attracted meaningful projects to Orlu, Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency, as well as done well in human capital development even across Imo State and the country.

“Now that PDP has thrown its governorship ticket open and regardless of zoning extraction, we need a Messiah who will bring peace and development in Imo which has been torn apart with crises and leadership factions. As it has become apparent that there is a seemingly disunity in Imo PDP. Being a visionary leader who has done noble for his constituents, we believe Alagbaoso is fit to govern Imo State from 2023 to restore its lost glory and dignity if Imolites”, they affirmed.