Govt To Renovate 305 Schools, Hospitals In Imo

By Okey Alozie

Imo State Government has started rehabilitation programme in schools and hospitals inline with its 3R mantra of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Reconciliation.

A source from Government House Owerri revealed that 305 schools will be renovate.

It was also gathered that over 19 General Hospitals will be renovated at the same time to place Imo ahead of other States in terms of development.

The 305 political Wards will all benefit from this people oriented projects as we were told.

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has already promised to make Imo a modern model State through development of infrastructure.

Report has it that the Governor has kick started the road revolution project in the three zones of Imo State and will complete the road work before December.

The road constructed by Uzodinma administration according to experts, have the capacity of lasting for more than 50yrs.

Those who spoke to our reporter from different Local Government Areas declared that Governor Hope Uzodinma remains the best interms of road construction and development of infrastructures.

The people promised to reciprocate to his good gestures by re-electing him for second term in office as Imo Chief Executive.

Leaders from the 27 LGAs of Imo State have urged their people to shun the activities of the opposition group and face the realities on ground.