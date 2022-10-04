Omeogo Visit Orlu, Orsu, Oru East Monarchs

As the National Constitution demands, in four years, eligible persons are elected through the process of election to be in government either at the federal or state level. What happened in the past eight years in the country, has awakened citizens most especially the youth to demand for a positive change of power.

The 2023 general election, from the look of things, is not going to be based by political party affiliation, but by individual whose past track records is unbeatable and speak volume. As each day breaks, many politicians are uncertain of their victory, while some who have performed wonderfully in their various localities are happy that their people are solidly behind them. Some, their election will be across party lines, while others will be the best time to change them. The facts are that many incumbent politicians will lose after the 2023 election just as the few selected good ones will win their election.

Let us bear it in mind that changing from one political party to another, doesn’t give victory, rather it reveals how past performance in ones party before now, while some can still be as a result of party politics of interest or the highest bidder.

What happened in Orlu, Orsu and Oru East recently, has shown how prepared and ready the APC candidate for Orlu Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency, Hon. High Chief Canice Moore Nwachukwu popularly known as Omeogo Ogbaturuenyi na Orlu is for the forthcoming poll. Yes, the Traditional Rulers are the custodians of traditions and cultures, if any of their subject wants to go far in his or her life endeavour most especially in politics, consulting and seeking their royal blessing is sinequanon to their support and winning.

The APC candidate visit to traditional rulers in his constituency is significant which none of his political opponent has done so far.

Now that the campaign process has commenced officially, let me as a matter of reference and record keeping, bring to our notice of the outstanding outing of the incoming Federal Lawmaker of Orlu, Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency, Hon. High Chief Canice Moore Nwachukwu to the palace of notable Royal Fathers in his Constituency.

Presenting himself as sacrificial lamb, ready to sacrifice his time, resources for the betterment of his Constituency, Omeogo told them, that his visit to their various palaces was to seek their Royal Blessings as well as their permission to move around their communities to seek for their subjects’ vote, immediately the campaign begins.

His first visit was the home of His Imperial Majesty, Eze Samson Okwudinma- MD/CEO of Highest Investment Ltd and the traditional ruler of Nneato Obibi Ochasi Orlu autonomous community, Orlu Imo State, for his royal blessing.

Welcoming them to his home, the first class natural ruler and business tycoon, expressed happiness over the unity existing among them. He prayed to God to see them through, but told them not to break the unity as he used a bunch of broom to illustrate the importance of unity in a united family.

He continue, “in a family where there is unity, there is progress, joy and happiness. Your victory in the next general election is dependent on your unity, for a united soldiers of arm will always defeat their enemies, you will get what you want, you all have done well for your choice of candidates, but make sure you people deliver them”.

Also on the same day, Omeogo and his team visited the traditional ruler of Amaifeke, Orlu Ancient Kingdom, who doubles as Chairman, Imo State Traditional Rulers and Community Policing, His Royal Majesty, Eze E.C. Okeke.

Eze Okeke blessed them with his Royal Blessings and words of encouragement while charging them to continuously be in support of the current government of shared prosperity government, for full recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction of Imo State.

On Saturday 30th, July, 2022, it was a fantastic movement as His Imperial Majesty, Eze Dr. T.A Obiefule, the Chairman Traditional Institution and Community Policing, Orlu Zone, who is also the Paramount Ruler of Umudioka Royal Dynasty, Orlu, recieved Omeogo and his team, conferred the APC candidate for Orlu, Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency at the upcoming general election, with a chieftaincy title of “Enyioha” while anointing him in preparation for the election.

The Traditional Rulers of Orsu Local government area of Imo state, comprising of, His Royal Highness Eze Dr. I. Okoligwe the Traditional Ruler of Awo-Idemili who also doubles as the Chairman Council of Traditional Rulers Orsu LGA, His Royal Highness Eze Felix Onyejurunwa of Umuhu Okabia, His Royal Highness, Eze Oliver Ochomma of Elugwu Okabia and His Royal Highness Eze Smart Ubah of Amakpara together with their people on Tuesday 30th of August, 2022 endorsed and anointed the APC candidate for Orlu Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency at the upcoming 2023 polls to represent them at the Green Chambers.

Again, the Traditional Ruler of Obinugwu cum Chairman of Imo State Council of Elders, HRM, Eze Dr. Cletus Ilomuanya together with other Orlu monarchs, HRM, Eze Sampson Okwudinma of Nnenato Ochasi and Chairman of Orlu Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH, Eze Cyriacus Mkpado, the Duruanosike 11th of Umuzike

Ancient Kingdom, HRH, Eze Ugonna Iriele, Duruoshimiri of Ogberuru Ancient Kingdom, endorsed, as well as gave nod to the APC candidate for Orlu, Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency for the 2023 poll.

With the above, it simply means that Omeogo is now equipped and ready for the upcoming election and I have no doubt in me that come 2023 Omeogo, is cursing to victory.