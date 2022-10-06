Television, Radio Presenters In Imo To Honour Ogbuagu, Ekenta, Chris  Anyanwu, Others

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma and Senator Chris Anyanwu, proprietress of Hot 99.5FM are among prominent Imo citizens to be honoured during the first anniversary/media dinner of the Association of the Radio and Television Presenters (ATP) Imo State. .

Others to be honoured at the maiden anniversary , media dinner of the are Chief Kennedy Zanders of Zanders 105.7FM, Hon. Uche Ogbuagu, Donald Ekenta, Ejike Emma Ahamba and

Isaac Anyanwu.

According to the the President of the association, Jerry Osuji who briefed journalists on Monday, “The association decided to honour the governor of the state who by virtue of his position is the Patron of the ATP.

“We decided to also honour other prominent Imo citizens because of their various achievement and contributions to the growth and development of the media industry in the state.”

Osuji pointed out that Senator Anyanwu established the first private radio station in the state while Hon. Uche Ogbuagu became the firsti comedian to achieve the same feat.

He further said Chief Kennedy

Zanders was the first proprietor to establish both radio and television channels in the state.

While briefing journalists on the achievement of the ATP, Osuji said,”The association has created comradeship among presenters. They now have a common front to know each other and discuss issues affecting them.

“We have about 17 radio stations and 3 television stations in the state and we felt there was need to come together under one umbrella to galvanize opportunities and also ensure our members stick to the ethics of the profession.

On the anniversary, Osuji said the theme of the anniversary is” Broadcasting in the 21st Century: A Paradigm Shift” noting that a former Director General of the Imo Broadcasting Corporation. IBC. Mr.

Alex Nwahiri will deliver virtually a lecture entitled: ‘Presenter: A Critical Actor in the Media Industry’ during the celebration.

He revealed that his executive will soon undertake a tour of the other 35 states in the country including Abuja which will culminate into the inauguration of the

National Association of Radio and Television Presenters (NARTP),

In his remarks, Prince Theanetu Clarkson Evans, Chairman of the Central Working Committee disclosed that the event will Commence on Thursday October 6 with a road walk and traffic control by the presenters.

According to him, the Day 2 of the celebration will feature the lecture, dinner and conferment of awards to the eminent persons.

In a vote of thanks, the Publicity Secretary of the association, Salvator Amadi expressed optimism that the first anniversary celebration will be grand and urged invited guests to honour the association with their dignified presence.