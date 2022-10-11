Ex Deputy Governor  Ebere Udeagu Is Dead 

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

A former Deputy Governor of Imo State during the administration of Chief Achike Udenwa, Sir Engr Ebere Udeagu has been reported dead.

News making the rounds disclosed that the two-time number two citizen of Imo State from Ihube, Okigwe LGA, died yesterday after a brief illness.

Though, the information was awash in the social media, however a prominent son and the senatorial candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC for Okigwe Senatorial District, Hon Patrick Ndubueze, in an online post gave credence to the story that the politician is no more.

Udeagu who was active in politics after leaving office, was Deputy Governor from 1999 to 2007. He was aged 79 years.