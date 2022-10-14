Anyanwu Mourns Ex-DGov, Udeagu

.. Urges Imo Govt To Immortalize Him

National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has expressed shock over the death of His Excellency, Engr Ebere Udeagu, former Deputy Governor of Imo state at 79 years.

The PDP National Scribe sees the demise of Engr Udeagu as a big blow to the state and Nigeria in general, calling on the Imo state government to immortalize him for serving the state without blemish.

Senator Anyanwu therefore sympathizes with the entire Udeagu’s family of Ihube, Okigwe LGA and the Imo state Government for losing an astute politician, thorough bred Engineer, and great leader who served his state with sincerity, dedication and commitment.

“Udeagu was a well trained water Engineer, very courageous, patriotic, passionate, meticulous, less desperate for power and organized. He was one of the best Deputy Governors in Nigeria that worked in harmony, peaceful, synergy and closely with his boss for eight years in office.”

“It’s not in doubt that some of the achievements recorded by the administration of His Excellency, Chief Achike Udenwa under PDP government (1999 -2007) cannot be told without reference to late Engr Udeagu as second in command”

Anyanwu regrets that he will be greatly missed by his family and Imo people at large who saw his unique character of excellence as an assets to Nigeria, urging those he left behind to take solace in the Lord.

While praying for the repose of his soul in God’s bosom, Anyanwu enjoins his close relatives to ensure they replicate his unequalled legacies he was known for as part of efforts to keep hope alive.