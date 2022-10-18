Imo Government Begins Clock-In, Clock-Out System

.Erring Workers Face Sack

By Okey Alozie

Many Civil Servants in Imo State are likely going to lose their jobs if they are found guilty of not obeying rules and regulation of the Civil Service.

Report has it that a good number of Imo workers are perpetual late comers. Many don’t even come to work at all, Trumpeta gathered. Many have left to other States and are still collecting salaries uptil this moment and people are covering them, Trumpeta was told.

Against this back drop, the State Government has declared that it will no longer be business as usual. A new system has now been introduced called “clock in and clock out”.

Our source revealed that workers have been directed to come before 8am and close by 3:30pm every official day.

It is expected that by 8:30am the line in every attendance register will be ruled and anybody that come after will be treated as late comer.

In the new system also absent from work will not be tolerated as those who are into this will be shown the way out from the Imo Civil Service.

Those who stay away from their jobs for more than one month without permission may be sacked without delay.

Any staff involved in sharp practice as we gathered also will face a panel. Government will no longer tolerate any form of disobedience and insubordination.

Those who have extended the weekend to Monday (sit-at-home) will now face the music.

Our source revealed that those who have been absenting from work especially on Mondays without permission will be sanctioned as their names have been compiled for disciplinary action.

It would be recalled that few days ago, Governor Hope Uzodinma announced new welfare package for Imo workers and ordered that only genuine and verified staff will benefit from the lifting of the embargo on promotion, salary increment, and other incentives.