Imo Assembly To Resumes Sitting After 2 Months Break

By Onyekachi Eze

All modalities are now in order for the resumption of Legislative activities, as Lawmakers would on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 resume work after two months of annual recess.

Recall that Imo State House of Assembly Members (9th House), in August embarked on compulsory leave.

This was announced by the then Speaker, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh, after the Screening and Confirmation of the 27 Sole Administrators, SOLADS, Chief Judge of Imo State, and the President Customary Court of Appeal.

Having rested enough, they are bidded to return for the continuation of their legislative exercise from next week.

As part of efforts towards ensuring a smooth return, new offices at the main Assembly complex have been allocated to respective House Members, as well as different Legislative offices.

Assembly Vibes who visited the temporary site yesterday, noticed that transfer of files and office furniture to the refurbished main complex is in top gear.

All the Assembly Staff and Aides to the Lawmakers were spotted, joyously moving their items to their designated offices.

The joy in their faces was contagious.

One of the ladies who pleaded anonymity told our Assembly Correspondent, “Ahh, Trumpeta, you don’t know how happy we are ooo. This place was never conducive for us at all. Most of the quarters were leaking roof, and the spaces too stuffy. We are glad to relocate to our main offices. In fact ehhh, Governor Hope Uzodinma just made us big men and women by the lavished furnishing of the complex. We are resuming on Tuesday”.

While that is put in place, Imolites however expect more speedy and people oriented Legislation, especially as the 2023 polls is four months away.

Some of the bills yet to be passed could be on the front burner to avoid carry over in the 10th House.

For those unknown to the changes in the Imo Legislature, the plenary session will be presided by the new Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka.