Imo Assembly Passes Midwifery, Assembly Commission Bills Into Law

By Onyekachi Eze

Students studying Nursing and or Midwifery in any of the Schools or Colleges of Nursing in Imo State can now have a strong justification for doing so, following the contents of the amended bills which were finally passed into Law.

The Imo State House of Assembly during its plenary session on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 after a robust debate and presentation amended the House of Assembly Bill Number 108, A bill for a law to amend the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Law no 25 of 2019.

Calling for an Order 8 rule 35 & 36 to be relaxed to enable item on notice be read, by the Majority Leader, Hon Kanayo Dele Onyemaechi, seconded by the Chief Whip and member for Oru East, Hon Chigozie Nwaneri, he presented that instead of calling it School of Nursing, it now reads College of Nursing Sciences.

A cheering news therefore states that graduates can be awarded with Bs.C Nursing, on affiliation with relevant Universities.

The nomenclature of the head which was used to be “Principal” through the amendment becomes the “Provost”.

The College shall be both a teaching and an examining body, as well as have its main Campus at Orlu in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State which shall house the Department of Nursing Sciences.

The Law further approves that the College shall have three (3) other Campuses housing various Departments as follows;

(a) Department of Midwifery Science, at the Aboh Mbaise Campus in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State; (b) Department of Public Health Nursing Science at the Owerri Campus in Owerri Municipal Area of Imo State; (c) Department of Post Basic Midwifery at the Awo-Omamma Campus in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State”.

In a related development, a bill for a Law to amend the Imo State House of Assembly Service Commission Law number 21 of 2018 was passed into Law after passing through the first, second and third reading, respectively.

Having successfully done the legislative exercise, the Clerk was directed to forward the clean copies of the passed Laws to the Governor for his assent.