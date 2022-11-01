APGA Candidate Wants Uzodinma To Implement VAPP Bill Over 2 Month Old Amputated Baby

The APGA Candidate for Owerri Senatorial Zone in 2023 election, Barr. Chima Anthony Odiuko has called on Imo Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma to create and allocate budget towards the full enforcement and implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) bill in Imo state.

Odiuko made this call at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Owerri during his family visit to a cruelly assaulted two-month-old boy, Miracle whose biological father reportedly broke his right hand for disturbing his sleep.

A development which led to the amputation of the baby’s fractured hand at the FMC where the child is currently receiving treatment with his mother.

The APGA Senatorial candidate while speaking on the development on Monday, after a cash donation to the amputated boy promised to continue to take care of the baby and his teenage mother till he fully recovers.

He said,” this is why the VAPP Act implementation is very apt and necessary.

‘The VAPP Act when implemented will address all forms of violence against women and girls; including sexual, physical, emotional, social and harmful cultural practices perpetrated by state and non- state actors.

He implored Governor Uzodimma to create an active Gender- Based Violence (GBV) rapid response team that will see to the provision of immediate survivor centred services.

Odiuko further charged the Imo State government and authorities of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to arrest and prosecute the baby’s father Confidence Amatobi, for cruelly assaulting his two-month-old son , so as to serve as deterrent to others who are in the habit of punching their female partners.

He appealed to the Imo State Government to take care of the child and help her mother to get back to school or learn trade.

“Implement the VAAP Law so as to protect some of our children, girls and women from domestic or street abuse, provide employment to young men, fix infrastructures and other things that can encourage social comfort and economic prosperity to reduce violence in the society, “he averred.