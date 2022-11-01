Avu, Obinze Residents Cry Out Over The Activities of Hoodlums

By Okey Alozie

People of Avu and Obinze in Owerri West Local Government Area Imo State have cried out over the terrifying activities of hoodlums that have been attacking them on the daily bases.

Those residents from the area who spoke to our reporter said they are now living in perpetual fear on daily bases, adding the hoodlums suspected to be Fulani herdsmen are kidnapping residents of the place and demanding for ransom before freeing their captives.

Churches around that area are said to have closed down because of the nefarious activities of the hoodlums who kidnap, rape and attack innocent people.

One of the victims who hinted that he worships with a pregrimage centre (Verbum Dominium) at Obinze , Owerri West LGA narrated his ordeal in the hands of the hoodlums who he said speak Hausa language, disclosed that they hoodlums dressed like security men and when he stopped and noticed that they are fake, he zoomed off and they ran after him and eventually seized his vehicle.

Thereafter, the victim said, they took him inside the bush and tied him up with rope. They made calls and demanded that family members should pay N 10m.

Many from that area have been missing as we were told.

Robbery is also on daily bases within that axis. The concerned citizens of the area namely Avu and Obinze and calling on Governor Hope Uzodinma to come to their rescue before hoodlums kidnap all the residents from their homes.