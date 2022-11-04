Ahead of 2023 Election:  Political War Looms In Imo

By Okey Alozie

Ahead of 2023 general election in Imo State, political parties and their candidates are set to spring surprises against their opponents and close rivals.

Already, Imo people have started noticing some changes as uncertainly has continued to trail the political hemisphere in the three Zones and 27 local government areas of the State.

Our roving reporter observed that the war has started already from the political wards, local government areas and down to the State level.

Apart from the war from the opposition group, parties like APC is said to be in disarrary especially at the ward, LGA and state levels.

The appointees of Governor Hope Uzodinma are in serious battle with party Leaders in their Areas.

At the State level, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and Senator Rochas Okorocha may not work for a common goal this time because of the new arrangement between Okorocha and Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Following the passive reconciliation between Uzodinma and Okorocha, the Rescue Mission structure is now said to have collapsed into the opposition party.

Political Pundits who spoke to our roving reporter submitted that it is not yet uhuru for Imo APC despite the rumoured reconciliations between Uzodinma and Okorocha.

Chief Emeka Nwajiuba former Minister of State for Education who hails from Ehime Mbano in Imo State from all indications is going to spring surprises.

He out for business as it has been reported that he is going to tackle Uzodinma in 2023 Imo guber election.

Nwajiuba as we gathered will soon declare for governorship position and this will bring division in APC.

Trumpeta learnt that the former Presidential Aspirant of APC is now meeting with leaders of his party before he finally declares his intension publicly soon.

Nwajiuba who is said to be more closer to President Buhari is likely spring surprises according to people.

In PDP, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha will battle with Sam Daddy and others.

Right now the heat is on in Labour Party, APGA and many other political parties in Imo State. The party Leaders from all indications are now confused.