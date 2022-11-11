Imo Born Tony Akuneme Appointed New Immigration Spokesperson

One of Imo State’s finest, a scholar and orator, Deputy Comptroller Tony Akuneme has been appointed as the new image maker of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS.

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr Isa Jere MFR, officially announced the appointment of Akuneme as the new Public Relations Officer of the NIS.

In a posting order signed on behalf of the CGIS by the Assistant Comptroller General in-charge of Human Resources Management, Mr Usman Babangida, the deployment takes immediate effect.

Mr Akuneme has previously served in various formations at home and abroad in the last 29 years of his career in the NIS, including, Deputy zonal PRO, Lagos zone (1995 to 2005), command PRO, Akwa ibom state command (2005 to 2008), Deputy National PRO ( 2008 to 2011), Immigration Attache, Nigeria High Commission Canada (2011 to 2014).

Akuneme was also at some point seconded to the office of the minister of state for education as Special Assistant on media (2015 to 2019), before he was posted to the Nigeria Diaspora Commission as Head of Immigration Desk, a position he held till his recent appointment.

He hails from Awo Omamma in Oru East LGA, Imo State.

DCI Akuneme is happily married with children.