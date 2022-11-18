2023 IMO GUBER: UZODINMA’S SECOND TERM,  A MUST- SAYS ONWA MBANO

A Prominent Political Actor and Chieftain of All Progressive Congress, APC, in Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo State, Chief Franklin Chukwuemeka Ibeh fondly known as Onwa Mbano has expressed his optimism that the second tenure of Governor Hope Uzodimma would easily be accomplished following the Governor’s monumental achievements within a short period in office, adding that Uzodinma’s sterling records will propel him back to office in 2023.

Onwa Mbano who stated this while speaking to the Media in Owerri, Imo State Capital described Uzodimma as a great achiever, goal getter and gold hearted, insisting that the Governor means well for the State as he is not selfish and has no interest in embezzling Public Fund and self aggrandizement.

Chief Ibe vowed that those of them who know that the Governor does not believe in land grabbing and acquiring of Public Property will join forces with others in making sure that Uzodinma’s second term is realized.

“Ensuring the realization of Uzodimma’s second tenure is a task that must be done by all well meaning Imolites for the continuous development of our State ” the Business mogul said.

He commended the Governor for his giant strides especially on Road revolution and other sectors of the economy including youth empowerment. He noted that the Governor has made them who believe in his capacity to deliver proud, stressing that so far, the Governor has raised the bar for achievement- driven governance in IMO State, expressing the confidence that when elected the second time Uzodinma will attract more dividends of democracy to Imo State.

Onwa was not happy over the lies enemies of the State are feeding ndi Imo and the world at large against the Governor, pointing out that that is not who Hope Uzodimma is.

“We know our Governor and what he represents. It is only detractors and selfish enemies who are circulating negative stories about Imo State and the Governor, which has not succeeded as such people have failed” Onwa Mbano said.

Chief Ibeh also called Iheoma ndi Okigwe made reference to Most Rev Dr Solomon Amatu, Catholic Bishop of Okigwe Diocese, who last Sunday at Catholic Rosary Church, Umuehie Anara, Isiala Mbano LGA, said that Ndi Imo should allow Uzodinma whom God sent, to do good work he’s doing. Onwa Mbano concluded that Imolites coming for Xmas celebration will be shocked to see that in the midst of wicked blackmail and propaganda, Gov Hope Uzodimma led Govt has made life more meaningful for rural dwellers with the wonderful work done on Owerri/Okigwe, Owerri/Orlu and the ongoing Owerri/ Umuahia road.