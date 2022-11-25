2023 : Don’t Jeopardize Your Chances Of Becoming President Over A Crisis That Can Be Handled Without Prejudice

-Dr. Collins Osuagwu Tells Atiku

Chief Collins Osuagwu (PhD) the National Patron of the major opposition party youth group, the PDP National Youth Movement, in Nigeria has advised the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar not to jeopardize his chances of becoming Nigeria President over the crisis rocking the party.

Dr. Osuagwu urged Atiku to seek a way to end the crisis in PDP now , as it would be counter-productive for the party to go into the 2023 polls without the support of all its governors.

The German based Oil magnet stated this on Wednesday in a statement he personally signed made available to journalists in Owerri, Imo State capital.

Osuagwu recalls that the G-5 governors, which includes Governors Nyesom Wike, Rivers; Samuel Ortom, Benue; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia and Seyi Makinde Oyo, have been at loggerheads with the PDP candidate and the party leadership since the emergence of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku’s running mate.

Dr. Osuagwu who is also the CEO of Zeus Marina oil and Gas limited explained that aggrieved governors, who have pulled out of the PDP presidential campaign council, have continued to insist on replacement of Ayu with a southerner as a condition for reconcilation.

He said the PDP National Chairman should be called for a close door meeting with the aggrieved leaders of the party which would enhance the chances of restoring peace in the party.

Dr. Collins Osuagwu stated that there is no need for the party to be in a prolonged crisis which could easily be settled with understanding, hence everyone’s interest will be carried along and protected.

He further stressed that the demand for Ayus replacement for a Southern person is Democratically correct, but however appealed that going through that process may hamper the chances of the party, in he’s statement he advised that Ayu should sign an open agreement before the BOT and the presidential candidate along with the G-5 and make the copies of the agreement available to the DSS office and have it binded legally for reference purpose.

He further maintained that it is imperative for the reconcile with all aggrieved leaders, pointing that we have two months to elections.