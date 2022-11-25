Kingsley Echendu Salutes Reps Member, Ozurigbo At 45

Hon. Kingsley Echendu has joined friends and the entire members of Together We Can Campaign Organization in felicitating Rt. Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo on his 45th birthday.

The House of Representatives member-representing Nkwerre/Nwangele/Isu/Njaba Constituency of Imo State, Ugonna Ozuruigbo, clocked 45years on November 25.

Hon. Kingsley Echendu in a congratulatory message on Thursday in Owerri sent greetings to the family, friends and associates of the political leader.

In the message, Echendu said,”On behalf of my family, friends and the entire members of Together We Can Campaign Organization, I write to congratulate you, Rt. Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo as you mark your Birthday Anniversary today.

“On this great occasion of your 45th Birthday, I wish to commend your selfless and all inclusive leadership style & relentless efforts to deliver on your promises to the people of NINN Federal Constituency.

“I pray for more grace upon you to sail on & continue in your service to our people with diligence, commitment & dedication.

“Wishing you many more years with good health, wisdom & God’s protection. Happy Birthday Sir”.