IMSU Alumni Europe Chapter On the Move Again, Holds End of the Year Party In Europe

Graduates of Imo State University in Europe, under the auspices of IMSU Alumni, Europe chapter is on the path to set another historical milestone as the body holds another end of the gathering.

It would be recalled that the Alumni had last year organized a first ever grand Reunion and marked the End of the year party in Europe.

The historic feat was under the able leadership of Hon Nnamdi Iyioku, Chairman, Alumni Europe Chapter

Details available have it that similar to the unique characteristics of the IMSU Alumni Europe chapter members, several interesting social engagements would be the hallmark of the exercise.

It would not only have the trappings for social interactions for those who have missed each other over the years after graduation from the University but also be another fertile ground for business and contact exchanges.

The End of the YEAR PARTY,2022 holds on *SATURDAY,DECEMBER THE 10TH,2022 @ 17:00hrs(5PM)UK time

That the event would take place at the VIP SECTION OF THE EMPIRE LOUNGE RESTAURANT located at No 777 OLD KENT ROAD,LONDON SE15 1NZ.

other side attractions include raffle draw, presentation of Awards etc.