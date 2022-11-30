Dr. Ugorji Donates Office To Lorji APC

BY OKEY ALOZIE

Dr. Ugorji Okechukuwu Ugorji, the Imo State Commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affair, has enhanced the prospects of the All Progressive Congress (APC) by his remarkable support for the party, locally and in the state. On Thursday, the 24th of November, 2022 the US-educated security scholar handed over a new office building with requisite offices to the party leaders at the Lorji Ward, in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

The state’s Vice Chairman and Owerri Zonal Chairman of the APC, Chief Sir Justus Ogu, was at Lorji with a team to do the honours of opening the party office. “Dr. Ugorji has been exemplary in his support for the party,” Ogu said. “He has also been brilliant and exemplary as Commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs, which is why the people’s governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, just reappointed him to the same position last week,” Ogu added.

It would be recalled that Dr. Ugorji had also donated half a million Naira to the state party when the Imo State Party Chairman, Dr. McDonald Ebere, visited Aboh Mbaise LGA with the state EXCO of the party, as part of the party’s tour of the LGAs. When it appeared that there would not be much financial support for the party from the LGA, Ugorji, who spoke last, set off drumming and dancing with his donation.

Even more spectacular was the fact that Dr. Ugorji did not give the donation in his own name. “We are Ndi Mbaise. We travel and give in fives,” he said in his introductory remarks. He then went on to give 100,000 Naira in the name of Dr. Alex Mbata (the APC candidate for Owerri Senatorial Zone), 100,000 Naira in the name of Mr. Ifeanyi Akwiti (the APC candidate for the Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency), 100,000 Naira in the name of Hon. Eddie Obinna (the APC candidate for the Aboh Mbaise House of Assembly constituency), 100,000 Naira in the name of the Aboh Mbaise LGA SOLAD, Barrister Ogechi Njoku-Ehirim (who described Ugorji as her strongest political ally). Now, get this – Ugorji gave another 100,000 Naira in the name of Emmanuel Njoku (the former IMC Chairman of Aboh Mbaise LGA). That last donation shocked everyone, as Ugorji called him his younger brother. Njoku and his proclaimed godfather (Dr. Ike Njoku) have been among the most vigorous opponents to Dr. Ugorji’s rise as a political phenomenon in Mbaise. The selfless donation demonstrated for all how unselfish and unifying the Commissioner has been in Aboh Mbaise politics since 2015 when he joined the APC.

“I am APC for life; it is the only Nigerian political party I have ever joined,” Ugorji told journalists at Lorji when asked why the generosity. “I want my party and Governor Uzodimma to succeed superlatively in Aboh Mbaise and in Mbaise in general,” the unassuming technocrat added.

Hon. Ogu, the APC Zonal Chairman in Owerri zone, who received the office keys before handing them over to the Vice Chairman of the Lorji Ward, Mr. Hilary Ohaja, praised Dr. Ugorji for living up to the expectations of his people, adding that the commissioner has really rendered help and tremendous assistance to those around him and to the less privileged as well. The party Ward Chairman, a driver to Emma Njoku, was absent from the office opening.

Speaking after receiving the keys, Ohaja said Lorji people were grateful to Dr. Ugorji but were not surprised. “Dr. Ugorji is not a candidate for any office and has not received money as a party Delegate but he has been more supportive of the party at Lorji than anyone else. Any friction you hear regarding Lorji comes from those who are envious and cannot match his generosity, his stature, or his pedigree,” Ohaja opined. Dr. Ugorji is also the crown prince of Lorji Nwekeukwu Autonomous Community, a fact he does not like mentioned.

Others at the office opening at Lorji described Dr. Ugorji variously as a man of the masses, whose commitment to transparency, equity, fairness and excellence in service, has been refreshing and disarming at the same time. “He is different; he is democratic. He has introduced a more conciliatory, more progressive, and more selfless politics to Mbaise,” said Mr. Izuchukwu Aliche, the newly appointed Government Liaison Officer (GLO) for the Lorji Ward. Virtually all the 12 GLOs in Aboh Mbaise LGA were first appointed as volunteer Youth Advocate Coordinators by Dr. Ugorji.

Others at the office opening at Lorji described Dr. Ugorji variously as a man of the masses, whose commitment to transparency, equity, fairness and excellence in service, has been refreshing and disarming at the same time. “He is different; he is democratic. He has introduced a more conciliatory, more progressive, and more selfless politics to Mbaise,” said Mr. Izuchukwu Aliche, the newly appointed Government Liaison Officer (GLO) for the Lorji Ward. Virtually all the 12 GLOs in Aboh Mbaise LGA were first appointed as volunteer Youth Advocate Coordinators by Dr. Ugorji.