Uzodinma Means Well For Imo, Ndi Igbo Says Ibeh

.Supports Gov’s Re-Election, Frowns At Propaganda, Lies

A top Business Man, fitness/soccer consultant, Philanthropist and pioneer Chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress APC, from Ugiri Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ibeh (Onwa Mbano) has made it clear that the incumbent Governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodinma means well for Imo State as can be seen in the success of his various policies since he assumed office.

Speaking to Journalists in Owerri during the weekend, Onwa Mbano maintained that Uzodinma’s sincerity in Governance and his dedication to serving Imo people is evident in using Imo State’s Money for Imo people which has turned Imo State into a sprawling entity in various sectors, with serenity restored in the State and making every citizen to have confidence in Government as Appointees are now up and doing, delivering the goods.

Chief Ibeh commended the Governor on his recent mass promotion of Imo Civil Servants which he said will galvanize Imo work Force into being more productive and Workers carrying out their assignments with seriousness and dedication to duty.

The Businesses Mogul who also likened Uzodinma’s infrastructural revolution in Imo to that of Late Sam Mbakwe era hinted that the only way to pay Uzodinma back for the good work done is to encourage him to continue in office.

Ibeh called on Imo Masses to renew Uzodinma’s mandate when the time comes for him to continue the good job.

Onwa who quoted the Bible, Zechariah 4:9, pointing out that the Governor like Zerubbabel has laid a foundation and by the grace of God will definitely complete what he started.

He said that the major luck Imo people have now is that the man at the helm of affairs is not a selfish man, and does not care about self accumulation of wealth, and has been utilising Imo funds to develop the State, citing the humongous road projects going on around the three Political Zones of the State.