Imo Teachers Demand For 65years Retirement Age

.Want Uzodinma To Join Other Governors In Implementation

By Okey Alozie

The 65 years retirement age for Teachers which is said to have been approved by the Federal Government is yet to be implemented in Imo State.

Against this backdrop, the Teachers in Imo State are graciously appealing to the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to use his good office to make them happy by joining other States like Lagos, Ogun, Anambra, Abia etc to implement the 65 years retirement age which according to them, will enhance the development of Education in the State.

Some of the teachers who spoke to Trumpeta said they will be more grateful to Governor Uzodinma if he grants them the request.

They teachers in Imo State as we gathered became more worried on the issue when they discovered that more than six governors in Nigeria have given approval to this new retirement age.

Information revealed that President Mohammadu Buhari approved Teachers 65 years retirement age in May 2022 and since then as we were told, many Education loving governors have given their own approvals and teachers in their States are now rejoicing.

During the 2022 teachers’ day celebration held at Freedom Square Owerri, Imo State the teachers presented this issue as one of their major demands but the Commissioner for Education who represented the governor at the occasion could not say much on this issue.

Concerned Imolites who love Education are now calling on the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma to consider it necessary to borrow a leaf from other Governors especially that of Lagos State and support Education by implementing this 65 years retirement age policy without delay.

According to the concerned Imolites, Uzodinma’s second term bid will be seen as a forgone conclusion if he eventually approves the 65 years retirement age policy for teachers.

The primary school teachers, Headmasters, Secondary school Teachers, Principals and their students will all vote for his continuation in office.

Parents of the school children from all indication will also support Uzodinma’s second term bid if he make the teachers happy.

“We shall reciprocate to Uzodinma’s good gesture if he eventually approves the 65 years of age retirement policy” Imo teachers submitted.

However, our source disclosed that the governor will announce the approval of the 65 years retirement age as Christmas gift to all teachers in the State.