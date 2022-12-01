Njemanze Ezeship Tussle: Case Returns To Court Tomorrow

The legal debacle for the rightful occupant of the sacred Njemanze royal stool, owerre nchi ise, Owerri municipal council, Imo State continues tomorrow first December, 2022. at the Imo high Court Owerri, before the Hon justice V. I. Onyeka. The case which has Prince Charles Ezemurim Njemanze & others as plaintiffs also lists Rtd. Justice Fred Eze ohiri Njemanze. At the last sitting on Nov 15th, 2022 when the matter came up for motion, the learned senior Advocate for the 2nd defendants stated that the defense have not been served with the originating processes and other applications in the file. The judge inquired from the counsel to the plaintiffs who responded that the bailiff had confirmed to them that all interested parties have been served accordingly. But the court observed that the bailiff did not to any affidavit to show that he has served all interested parties. The plaintiff counsels later served the defendants copies in the court as instructed by the court. On the part of the first set of defendants, they served a preliminary objection and a counter affidavit to the injunction application filed by the plaintiffs. The equally asked the defendants to serve the plaintiff counsels copies in court which they did. For the plaintiff, Prince Charles Ezemurum Njemanze & others appears Barr D. C. Denwigwe ( SAN) with Barr Emeka Nwawi (SAN)

On the other hand, Barr EFA Onwuzuruike (SAN) appears with Barr OJC Unorum.