Uzodinma Assembles Vehicles For 2023 Imo Guber Election

.Buses Undergo Branding

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has assembled over forty Buses for his second term Campaign as Governor of Imo State.

The Buses are undergoing branding behind Concorde Hotel Owerri, as the Campaign train of Uzodinma gets set for 2023.

Trumpeta learnt that the branding of the vehicles, with Uzodinma’s pictures, and All Progressive Congress APC logo, has shocked doubting Thomases who had predicted that Uzodinma may not go for a second term in office.

Pundits had said that following the manner Uzodinma was discarding most of those who worked for him in 2019 election, for new faces and mostly technocrats than “Professional Politicians”, the Omuma Oru East born politician may wave good bye to a second term bid.

However, the latest development has shocked many who wondered how the 2023 Imo Governorship will shape.

But political analyst believe that at least Governor Uzodinma has realized the seriousness of the challenges ahead, as many believe that in his previous elections, Uzodinma worried not much about campaigning.

“The purchase of vehicles for campaigns has shown that Governor Uzodinma is now serious and aware of the dicey situation ahead, as he hardly bothered of Campaigns before” Chief Augustine Chukwu for Isiala Mbano LGA told our Reporter.

Trumpeta learnt that for Uzodinma to begin now to prepare for Imo Governorship election which comes around November 2023 is an indication that other political parties should gear up.

This Newspaper learnt that all that has been happening with Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, as regards the discovery of some fictitious names in Imo State, is a challenge which has led many politicians and candidates in the 2023 election to go back to the drawing board, including Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.