2023/24 IMO GUBER: NO VACANCY IN DOUGLAS HOUSE -NKENNA NZERUO

•Describes Uzodinma Most Credible, Result Oriented Governor

•Lauds His Achievements

By Onyekachi Eze

Ahead of the November 2023 guber election in Imo State, aspirants from different political parties and blocs have begun to hold closed door meetings.

Even as top flight politicians, especially the guber hopefuls from Imo State have set itineraries for the next poll in the State come 2023/2024, a call has been made to them to steer clear as no vacancy exists till after the second term missionary journey of the sitting government.

This clarion call was made by the immediate past Lawmaker that represented Oru East State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, and currently, Commissioner representing Oru East at the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, Hon. Nkenna John Nzeruo.

From all indication, his reason may not be unconnected to the achievements executed by the Uzodinma’s 3R led administration barely three years of assumption.

Speaking with newsmen in Owerri over the weekend, Nzeruo challenged the aspirants to name one thing they have in mind as a manifesto for Imo people which the incumbent Governor has not done, or still in progress for its actualization.

He asserts that Uzodinma against all odds has been able to surmount all the challenges that greeted him after his swearing in two and half years ago.

He further informed all intending aspirants that there could have been a need for change of guard, or Leadership in 2023 if the incumbent was insignificant in terms of human, capital, economic and developmental imprints.

Therefore, he described Governor Hope as that politician who knew the heartbeat of the people before contesting the 2019 guber race, and has gone further in making the right administrative decisions and policies.

Nzeruo stated that in the comity of other States, Imo has remained on top, courtesy of the Governor’s Leadership dexterity, and thirst for excellence.

Speaking further, he told the aspirants rather than wasting their resources, time and energy, or by causing chaos, they should rally round Uzodinma in ensuring that he completes the good work he started.

The Lawmaker also added that in governance, the State does more better when an incumbent, especially if he is proactive, is supported for a second term.

According to him, distorting the second term mission of Uzodinma would in no way be a best option, but another years of replanning and re-strategizing.

“The governor has proved his Leadership and administrative worth. Immediately he was sworn in, he met the Coronavirus pandemic which crippled the whole world. Thereafter, the ENDSARS protest set in. And when that was about to be ruled off, the insecurity scourge set it. In all these, Governor Uzodinma never lost sight, he remained committed for the wellbeing of Ndi Imo. Among all these people jumping up and down to be governor of Imo State, who could have effectively managed these if not this Godsent, Hope Uzodinma?

“Now that he is piloting the State adequately and to the promised land, it would be a wise decision for every right thinking Imolite to come together, rally round him and give him the needed support to continue the good job for second term. As long as our people still have the goodwill, believe me, there is no vacancy in Douglas House till 2027/2028. One good turn deserves another. Governor Hope Uzodimma has done marvelously well”, said Nzeruo.

In a related development, Hon Nkenna Nzeruo reeled out many of the Governor’s landmark achievements that stands him out for second term missionary journey.

The Oru East born politician submitted that Uzodinma’s landmark projects speaks volume, and enough campaign for him.

He opined, “The Governor’s achievements are numerous. His imprints are scattered in both the hinterlands and the cities. What campaign is greater than that when the people can breathe fresh air and feel the impacts of government? He is the masses choice, forget what is said on social media”.

Nzeruo thumbed up for the governor on the construction of over 100 roads in the State, including the Owerri/Orlu, Owerri/Okigwe, Owerri/Umuahia, and others still under construction.

The ongoing construction of a five-kilometer road in each of the 27 local governments of the state, another mileage.

Again, the resuscitation of the Public Water scheme which went morribond for over 15 years with portable water restored in many parts of Owerri, while the 20 years deserted Adapalm revived.

On Education, Nzeruo commended for the already gazetted remodeling of 305 model primary schools, rehabilitation of all secondary schools in the state, with establishment of two new tertiary institutions.

The reactivation of the Orlu and Okigwe waters schemes according to Nzeruo is part of Uzodinma’s wonders in Imo.

The reactivation of Adapalm which was conceived as the largest oil palm plantation in West Africa is said to be producing more than 100 tons of grade A oil, with plans at advanced stages to diversify into by-products. Also, more than 600 workers laid off by previous administrations are reportedly called back to duty with the prospect of employing 35,000 more workers when the company attains full productive capacity.

Health is not left behind as one of the key achievements of Uzodinma’s administration. Nzeruo explained that the reconstruction of the 305 health centers in each of the electoral wards in the state is a big bonus.

“The Imo State University Teaching Hospital, which was more like a ghost of itself before the governor took over the government, had now been restored to life following the provision of modern equipment used for diagnosis and therapy. The College of Medicine de-accredited for over ten years but has been re-accredited. As a result, three sets of medical students numbering about 400 who could not graduate for 11 years, have now graduated as Medical Doctors”, he explained.

Empowerment of the youths is further given as a top priority on the Governor’s chart from which many have been trained in different skills acquisition programs, and many jobs offered to curtail the unemployment rates in the State.

Also considering the State financial status, encomiums were showered on the governor for the prudent use and management of the ISOPADEC funds which was maximized in the building and continuous erection of some brand new primary school structures, roads and specialist Hospitals including renovation of some old and moribund Hospitals in most of the ISOPADEC communities of the state.

Special financial assistance to several individuals in the state so numerous to mention, Recovery of Standard Shoes factory, Avutu poultry permanent solutions and control of the long aged erosion menace within Owerri metropolis were outlined.

Furthermore, the recently approved promotion of all the Civil Servants whose promotion were stalked, provision of Health Insurance for all the civil servants in the state, as well as making Imo State a State after God’s own heart through monthly non-denominational State service, according to Hon Nzeruo stood the governor out for the task ahead.

“Take this to anywhere, all these projects and more are Uzodinma’s ticket. The people are wiser now and won’t settle for less. Onwa Oyoko is the man to beat. The man has standard. His first tenure says it all. It is continuation of his good policies and programs”, he said.