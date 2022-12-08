Ugorji Donates Sienna Bus To Mbaise APC

BY OKEY ALOZIE

Dr Ugorji Okechukuwu Ugorji, the Imo State Commissioner for Homeland security and vigilante affairs and the incomparable APC Leader Mbaise has provided a branded brown new sienna bus to facilitate APC activities in Mbaise.

The historic event took place on Tuesday 6th of December 2022 at the Lorji ward secretariat of the party in Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo state.

While making the presentation to the party officials Dr Ugorji made it clear that no sacrifice is too much for the success of APC in Mbaise.

He maintained that he will continue to complement the effort of the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to make sure that APC continue to wax strong in Mbaise as well as win all the political positions in the area. He advised those lagging behind to turn a new leaf and join hand with others to make APC greater than what it is at present in Mbaise.

Speaking further, the celebrated author and publisher promised to continue with his open door policy and make sure that everybody is carried along for us to achieve our objectives. Dr Ugorji told the party officials in Lorji that the vehicle is strictly for APC functions and events and not for private use “our zonal chairman, Sir Justice Ogu. Our LGA party chairman sir Tony Awusaku and party officials at Lorji are free to make use of the vehicle whenever the need arises. He also said that the vehicle will be domicile at Lorji party secretariat adding that Lorji is gradually becoming the political head of Mbaise APC .

Reacting to the delivery of the branded vehicle, Mr Ohaja, the vice chairman of APC Lorji ward said Dr Ugorji has shown capacity. In his words “we have not finished celebrating his gift of party office and secretariat “now he has given branded operational vehicle”, the vice chairman said.

He prayed that God will continue to bless and bless Dr Ugorji.

Mrs Ngozi Azunna, the woman leader also thanked Dr Ugorji for his donations.