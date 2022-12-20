Imo Records Poor Compliance In WAEC Registration, As SS3 Students Rush To Sister States

By Okey Alozie

The seized West African Examination Council WAEC results in Imo State for more than two years now has brought bad image to the School System in Imo State. And as a result of this, students whose results were withheld have decided to dump Imo schools for elsewhere.

Report has it that good number of SS3 students who are supposed to register for WAEC in Imo State public schools have finally gone to schools in sister states like Rivers, Abia, Ebonyi and Cross Rivers States.

Some of the students who spoke to our reporter revealed that the Government of Senator Hope Uzodinma is not doing much in this matter therefore it is of no use wasting time to register for Senior WAEC in Imo State again when the results will not be release at the end of the year.

The students complained that nearly three years now, WAEC slage hammer has been on Imo Secondary Schools for no justified reasons.

Trumpeta gathered that results of over 300 schools were withheld for no justified reasons. 2021 and 2022 results of senior WAEC in Imo uptil now are withheld. WAEC source hinted that those results were withheld over alleged Exam malpractices. But Imo government and school principals of the affected schools have submitted that no Exam malpractice were committed as alleged by WAEC.

This time, the students are the ones suffering it because they cannot go further in education without WASSCE.

Parents and communities of the affected schools want Imo government to bow down and allow peace to reign. “Weather West African Examination Council (WAEC) is wrong or right.

“Because of the future of our children government should calm down and allow us pay for the penalty” parents submitted.

The 305 Major Autonomous Communities in Imo State want to pay for this penalty so that WAEC will release the withheld results, but government has not given any approval to this.