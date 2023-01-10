Osu-Owerre Royal Father Holds Thanksgiving

It was all pomp and pageantry last year as the new traditional ruler of Osu-

Owerre autonomous community, His royal highness, Eze Chima Chidozie Obiadada Nwemeh, Odu II celebrated his successful investiture as the traditional ruler of Osu-owerre by the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The thanksgiving service which took place in his palace was attended by the cream of the society, including clergymen and many traditional rulers from far and near.

In his speech, Eze Nwemeh, Odu II of Osu-owerre, paid glowing tribute to his late father, Eze Ebere Nwemeh, the Odu I of Osu-owerre, who died five years ago. He thanked the Osu-owerre kingmakers ably led by Sir Pharm. Joseph Obi for being thorough during the screening stage of the selection.

Eze Chima Nwemeh, appreciated the important roles the community that made up the Osu-owerre played. He particularly praised their doggedness in seeing that both the selection and recognition by the state government was achieved.

The communities that make up the Osu-owerre autonomous are;

1. Okohia

2. Umuaro

3. Umuekebi

4. Umuagwu

In his speech, the chairman of Osu-owerre kingmakers, Sir Pharm. Joseph

Obi, narrated how the kingmakers arrived at the selection of their traditional ruler, which was not compromised by any factor.

Pharm. Obi however, charged the traditional ruler to be fair to all and prayed to God to endow him with wisdom.

He thanked the chief host, His Excellency, Sir Dr. Ikedi Ohakim for his moral and financial support for the success of today’s occasion.

The highlight was the conferment of chieftaincy titles on some deserving sons and daughters of the community among whom was Dr. Emmanuel Ohakim.