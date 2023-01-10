INEC Gears Up For 2023 Election

.As BVAS Arrives, Lecturers No More Returning Officers

Indications are that the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, is set to give Nigerians one of the best Elections ever, as the Electoral Body is not leaving anything to chance.

As part of the modalities to produce a free and fair election, Trumpeta learnt that INEC may not use University Teachers again as Returning Officers for high profile Elections, as the INEC is tired of the crisis that most times trail elections, which in most cases are traced to the conduct of the Returning Officers, who are mainly not staff of INEC, but hired from Higher Institutions.

Sources told this Newspaper that in the coming 2023 general elections, INEC has resolved to use its trusted staff for sensitive assignments, like Returning Officers.

Trumpeta learnt also that INEC has inaugurated its Situation Room and Collation Centre Committee, headed by Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, a National Commissioner in the Electoral Headquarter.

As yet part of its preparation for a free and fair Election, Trumpeta has it on good authority that those working against the use of the efficient Scientific System called Biomadal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, have been defeated as the highly rated technological devise to dictate electoral fraud, has arrived the Headquarter of INEC in Abuja.

Sources said the system will frustrate those who wish to rig the 2023 elections.

BVAS, it was learnt, is a highly technological device manufactured by Japenese Electrical Experts.

The machine, it was said, will transmit results from polling Booths and has an inbuilt network connected to space satellite and can even operate and transmit power from underground.

Experts say this will be the “Game Changer” in the 2023 election, as there would be no excuse of power outage or network failure, regarding the 2023 election transmission of results.