Ohakim’s Govt Whitepaper Report May Cause Mass Flush out in Imo Civil Service

By Okey Alozie

Good number of Civil Servants in Imo State are likely going to retire between now and February 2023 as listed in the Whitepaper on downsizing are retirement of the labour force during the reign of Chief Ikedi Ohakim as governor of Imo State.

Information revealed that most of the top civil servants whose names appeared in the 2010 White paper will retire this month and next month as presented in the White paper.

It is obvious that most of the Permanent Secretaries, Directors and Heads of Parastatals and Agencies are going to be placed on compulsory retirement leave any moment from now.

It was alleged that most of the top rank Civil Servants who were affected on the retirement are now running from pillar to post looking for a way to get extension for them to continue in office.

Trumpeta was told that the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma is no longer giving approval for extension of service.

Further information revealed that those who want to desperately over stay in office are secretly falsifying their documents.

Concerned citizens of Imo State, this time want the right thing to be done.

Those who spoke on the retirement issue under anonymity to our reporter want the Governor to make use of Ohakim’s White paper that listed out the retirement date of every Civil Servant in Imo State.

Our reporter who visited the State Secretariat on Monday observed that many of those who are said to have over stayed in office are now living in fear knowing full well that their days in office are now numbered.

We also gathered that those who have over stayed in office may be forced to visit EFCC.