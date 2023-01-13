Fraud Rocks Imo School Feeding Program, As Pupils Starve, Cryout

.Aboh Mbaise, Ngor Okpala Worst Hit

By Okey Alozie

Majority of Imo People have expressed disappointment over the management of school feeding programe in Imo State.

The programme otherwise known as Home grown feeding eradicate which was initiated by President Mohamadu Buhari’s administration is designed to elevate poverty and provide meal for school children especially those in primary schools.

The Northern States have so much enjoyed the programe because it was effectively managed but here in Imo State as we gathered, it has hit the rock because of poor management and fraudulent activities.

All the past administrations brought organizers who embezzled the funds released by the Federal Government for the feeding of this little children who are in primary schools.

Information revealed that Imo State Government controlled by All Progressive Congress (APC) is now doing the worst in the handling of this school feeding programe.

It was alleged that the original food vendors were removed from the system and new ones who took over could not perform.

The Coordinators of the school feeding programe in the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State are said to have hijacked the funds released by the federal government for the cooking of food.

Uptill now the pupils and their teachers have not seen any food. The worst hit is Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area where it was alleged that the fund released the Federal Government for more than two months is inside the account of some individuals who have refused to bring them out.

Concerned citizens of Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area are now raising serious alarm for the State Governor to intervene in the matter and arrest all those involved in the unlawful seizure and embezzlement of funds meant for the school feeding programe.

Ngor Okpala is not left out in the fraud issue.

At Ngor Okpala LGA those Coordinating the feeding programe are alleged to be seriously involved in embezzlement and extortion.

Good number of the food vendors there are pointing accusing finger on their Coordinator. They aggrieved food vendors have severally complained against their Coordinators for mismanaging the funds meant for the feeding of primary school children.

This time, almost all the 27 Local Government Coordinators of this school feeding programe are said to be involved in the fraud.

The vendors are no longer feeding the children.

Other States according to report available to us are doing well in this school feeding programe, but here in Imo State people are using the funds to make themselves rich as we gathered.

It was reported that each food vendor supposed to get atleast N150,000 to cook for one month. Each meal cannot be more than N100,000 per day as we were told yet the pocket the funds.

Aggrieved Imolites are further demanding that a committee should be set up to probe the handlers of this school feeding program in Imo State and ascertain the level of fraud they have committed.