Izuchukwu: I Will Rebuild Nigerian Youths If Given Opportunity

Comrade Ojukwu Izuchukwu “Odozi Obodo” has stated that the power to secure unity, faith, peace and progress as well as the power to create war, crises and depression for a nation/citizens are erupted from humans heart.

According to the young comrade during a brief chart in his chamber, he emphasized that if we can clearly checkmate the total population of humans occupying various position of office in Nigeria added with the total number of independent citizens, we will find out that majority of humans have lost confidence in securing unity, peace and progress for all and this has been the reason why the nation (Nigeria) and majority of it’s citizen and foreigners are depressed.

He also said we don’t need to always spend our precious time blaming government because go government is not spirits but Humans likes us.

He advised that the decision from our heart/mind be a positive one that can accelerate positive changes to manifest.

For when we say we need a positive change, we should also note that it is every body’s duty and must be carried out for the interest of every citizen and our nation.

Because the power to secure unity, faith and peace and progress and the power to create war, crises and depression for our nation and citizen are erupted from the humans heart.

He further stated that Nigeria should avoid discrimination, segregation and violence during the election.

Citizens must vote wisely to ensure that the rightful Igbo person with the positive heart/mind succeed /because President 2023 for the interest of every humans.

The young comrade insisted that if all this are achieved, 2023 will be said to be a progressive change that will eradicate depression and promote progression.