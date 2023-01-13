Chyma Anthony: Inyishi Dam Project To Bounce Back If I Am Elected Senator, Says Imo East APGA Candidate

.Blames, FG, NASS Members From Imo For Being Indifferent About Mega Irrigation Project

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for Imo East Senatorial District (Owerri zone), Mr Chyma Anthony has tackled the Federal Government and National Assembly for maintaining obvious official indifference without any reason over the abandonment of the Inyishi mega Dam project in Ikeduru Council Area of Imo State.

Chyma Anthony popularly known as Odiuko said the abandonment of the huge irrigation project was largely behind the shortage of food in Imo and other neighboring states.

The Owerri zone Senate hopeful told reporters in Owerri on Thursday that the Inyishi Dam project would bounce back, as work would recommence there within the first one year of his inauguration as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This Inyishi Dam project was started decades ago, it was contracted to Anambra/Imo River Basin Development Authority which later subletted it to Umez Engineering Company Ltd.

The dam is to serve over 18 communities, and specifically designed for the mass production of foods/agro productions year in, year out using irrigation from the dam.

Somewhere along the line, the project was abandoned for yet to be explained reason. Inyishi community with their reverred monarch cried out some time ago, that wild animals have taken over the project site. They submitted that farming activities in the community was actually under threat and hunger pummeling them as a result of the abandoned project, yet Federal Government and National Assembly Members from Imo State maintained loud indifference about that.

In 2016 and 2021 respectively, President Muhammadu Buhari’s government completed, commissioned and handed over to communities over 30 dams and hydro projects mainly in the north, but mention wasn’t made about Inyishi Dam.

I Chyma Anthony, APGA candidate for Imo East Senatorial District (Owerri zone) hereby assure Ikeduru people and other LGAs near the project that, within one year of my inauguration as Senator, the Inyishi mega Dam project will bounce back as work will recommence there aimed at completing the project for us to have abundant food and aquatic products here in Imo State.

I will consult and liaise with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Senate Committee on Water Resources and Agriculture alongside Anambra-Imo River Basin Development Authority that is saddled with handling of the project with Umez Engineering Company Ltd which is a reputable indegenous company to ascertain what actually led to the abandonment with a view to mobilizing men and resources back to Inyishi Dam site, all for the good of Ndi Ikeduru, Owerri zone and Imolites in general”.

The APGA candidate for Imo East Senatorial District candidate inferred that the dam project when concluded would provide good job opportunities for the unemployed as agro and food industries drawing production strength from it will employ as many youths as possible both skilled and unskilled. The Abuja based Rights Activist and development expert said, with such positive development, youth restiveness, insecurity and crime will drastically reduce around the catchment areas of the dam.