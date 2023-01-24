Alleged Sponsorship Of ESN: Mbaise Women Protest, Demand Release Of Eze Nwokocha From Police Cell

The women of Umunneato Community in Aboh Mbaise Council Area of Imo State, over the weekend blocked their Eke Nguru Market demanding for the immediate release of their traditional ruler, HRH Eze Leo Nwokocha from Police net.

It would be recalled that Eze Nwokocha who is the Chairman of Mbaise Council of Traditional Rulers was arrested by Imo State Police Headquarters, Owerri on 28th December,2022 after a notorious member of the proscribed Eastern Security Network, ESN, Mr. Chinwendu Nwagwu accused him of sponsoring them.

Mr. Chinwendu Nwagwu aka Onye Army who hailed from same Umunneato with Eze Nwokocha mentioned his traditional ruler’s name and Jude Egwim from Mbaise as their sponsors through one absconded Mr. Ihedioha who gave them one hundred and twenty thousand naira.

Meanwhile, the Mbaise women both old and young particularly those of Umunneato Nguru which comprised of Egberede, Eziala and Okwu Nguru, trooped out in their numbers to protest the continued detention of their traditional ruler, Eze Leo Nwokocha

The women refused to observe their Eke Nguru Market day, engaged in a protest match with chants of agony songs over the continued detention of Eze Nwokocha.

One of the Leaders of the rampaging women, Mrs Florence Opara from Okwu Nguru who spoke to newsmen, testified that Eze Nwokocha does not encourage nor tolerate crime in the society.

She called on Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma to use his powers as the number one citizen of the State, to effect the release of Eze Nwokocha.

Other women Leaders, Mrs. Getrude Nwaegbu and Mrs. Florence Ogbonna explained that the Community had been in agony since the arrest and detention of Eze Nwokocha by Imo State Police Command.

Meanwhile, efforts to ascertain the current true position of the matter, could not yield result as CSP Michael Abattam notified that he was no longer in a position to speak on the issue due to a recent redeployment.

Though independent investigators revealed that the suspect has made a fresh confession which vindicated Eze Nwokocha but the police has continued to detain the Royal father.