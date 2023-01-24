Ikeduru People Vow To Deliver Sunny-Unachukwu

.As PDP Ends Ward Tour In Iho-Dimeze

The good news of a brighter future and a better Ikeduru, Owerri Senatorial Zone, Imo state and Nigeria was delivered to the twelve wards by the leadership of the PDP Ikeduru through the PDP Campaign Council Chairman for 2023 general elections led by Ebubedike of Ikeduru, High Chief Dennis Okwu (Sweet Apple).

The ward tour which has been described as an eye opener by Ikeduru people, x-rayed the dangers of voting for the clueless APC that had visited and untold hardship to the people of Imo state and Nigeria at large.

Speaking at one of the Communities/Wards visited, the PDP flag bearer for Ikeduru state constituency Imo State House of Assembly 2023 Sunny-Unachukwu John Esq told his constituents that it would be wise that they brought back the PDP government which has always had the welfare of the people in mind back to governance.

He reminded them of how PDP made the cost of living very cheap during it’s years of governance in Nigeria and Imo State.

He talked about the incessant killings, kidnappings, hunger, diversion of Justice and sufferings brought in by the APC administration.

Unachukwu added that any person thinking of voting for the same group of people that have made lives horrible in the last eight years, must be a sadist and mentally deranged person who enjoys suffering.

The Assembly hopeful reminded the people that he was equal to the task of leading the charge to root out the evil government of APC from Ikeduru and remains the most qualified among the rest of the candidates jostling to represent Ikeduru in the House of Assembly.

He explained that he can efficiently assess the problems and yearnings of the good people of Ikeduru, make legislation and interventions that will ameliorate the problems of the people and make life in Ikeduru Constituency better.

The University of South Africa trained Legal Practitioner and community leader further buttressed that as a lawyer who knows his onions, he would perform far better because of his firm grasp of requisite legislative skills to make good laws at the House of Assembly .

In his words, the primary duties of any representative that Ikeduru would elect would be to make good laws, interventions and oversights for the good of Ndi Ikeduru and Imo state at large.

At one of the venues, Unachukwu emphasized that a vote for him would be a vote for unmatchable quality representation which he would reciprocate with selfless services to Ndi Ikeduru.

Also speaking at the events, the Campaign council Chairman of Ikeduru PDP Chief Dennis Okwu kept telling Ikeduru people that he had taken time to study John Sunny-Unachukwu Esq and had found him to be the best candidate in terms of preparedness and ability and capacity among the rest of the contestants, and had no doubt that his popularity would facilitate the return of the PDP to government in Imo State.

Ebubedike opined that Sunny-Unachukwu as a person that has been fighting for Ndigbo, Imo State Citizens and Nigerians in general right from South Africa (even going to extent of providing free legal services to Umu Igbo in South Africa) is a candidate with a selfless nature that Ikeduru needs at the moment.

He reminded constituents that during the deadly Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa, that Sunny-Unachukwu was at the forefront fighting for the protection of the lives and properties of Umuigbo and Nigerians even at the great risk of being killed or harmed physically.

He throughout the campaign tour kept pleading for the people to vote Sunny-Unachukwu for him to replicate all the good services that he has been carrying out overseas, here in Ikeduru.

On the other hand, the PDP flag bearer for Imo East senatorial district the Hon Uche Onyegocha solicited for the support of Ndi Ikeduru based on his sterling credentials and antecedents as a natural born ‘people’s advocate’. He promised to work with Sunny-Unachukwu John Esq. when finally elected as he has shown commitment and passion towards salvaging Ikeduru and Imo from the shackles of the APC government.

Hon Onyeagocha who is loved in Ikeduru was given a ‘Rockstar reception’ at all venues in Ikeduru, pledged at all the venues to protect the interest of Ikeduru and Owerri zone at the the red Chambers as soon as the people elect him on the 25th of February 2023.

Hon. Onyegocha had no difficulties preaching his gospel of good leadership and efficient representation as the people of Ikeduru remembered his antecedents as one of the protagonists that brought in the human faced but short lived tenure of Gov. Emeka Ikedioha when for the first time pensions and salaries of the aged and workers were paid regularly and in full.

At the end, Ikeduru people embraced Onyeagucha and Sunny-Unachukwu and promised to mobilise en masse all PVC carrying voters and send them to the Senate and House of Assembly.

The various wards leaders, executives and campaign councils members were present in their numbers at the various locations visited.

The campaign train featured so many dignitaries and PDP members from Ikeduru and beyond.