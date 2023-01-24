Horror In Imo: Council Chairman Beheaded

.As Ideato North Communities Deserted

.Akokwa, Arandizuogu Residents On The Run

It was like fiction, and horror film put together, as the barbaric slaughtering of the Sole Administrator of Ideato North LGA Imo State, Hon Chris Ohizu emerged on Sunday, after he was kidnapped days before.

The Hoodlums, who perpetuated the act even threatened to carry out more gruesome acts in Imo State and plans to thwarted elections in the State.

The despicable scene, which could only be watched at the discretion of the viewer attracted opprobrium across Imo State, as the act was described as novel in the annals of Imo State.

At the time of going to press, the Imo State Police Command and Imo State Government were yet to comment on the incident to confirm or deny if the horrific video is actually Hon Chris Ohizu, who was the Sole Administrator of Ideato North LGA.

Trumpeta learnt that Ohizu was on Friday kidnapped from his country home in Ndimoko, in Arondizuogu, with two of his Aides.

The attackers left with him after shooting him on the leg and set his house ablaze. However, nothing has yet been heard of the other two.

Meanwhile our Reporters who visited Ideato North LGA said that the LGA has been enveloped in fear and mourning, following the two tragic incidents that hit the LGA within the last few days.

First was the home of Ikenga Ugochinyere in Akokwa, also in Ideato North LGA, where three people were confirmed dead and property running into millions of Naira set on fire, after yet to be indentified Gunmen stormed the community.

While Imo people were yet to get over the Akokwa incident, Ndimoko, Arondizuogu was also visited with chaos and mayhem as a prominent son of the community and LGA Sole Administrator was kidnapped and later slaughtered by his captors.

Our Reporters said that both Akokwa and Arondizuogu are not only gripped with fear, but are deserted by able Bodied men and women, as only people seen around are the elderly men and women.

Our Reporters said that a face of any stranger scares the people who scamper away, and not ready to speak to anybody.

Meanwhile a majority of those spoken to by Trumpeta condemned both incidents in Ideato North LGA, and called on Security Operatives to control the ugly situation of Insecurity in Imo State.

“It still remains a surprise to many how a hitherto peaceful State like Imo State has now become one of the most dangerous places to visit in Nigeria. It is quite unfortunate” Dr Eustace Opara told Trumpeta.

A retired Civil Servant and now a Statesman, Chief Vitalis Obiechi lamented that what is happening in Imo could be politically connected and warned that the situation may even escalate as the elections approach, except Government and Security Agencies sincerely confront the menace.

“I am praying that the Government controls this thing even before the elections arrive” he said.

Meanwhile, calls to the Imo Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye were not picked and not returned, to speak on the latest development.