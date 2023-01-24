Uzodinma To Reshuffle Cabinet Again; Old Faces To Drop, Flesh Blood Under Way

By Okey Alozie

Following alleged double dealing by many APC politicians in Imo State especially the appointees of the government, the State Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma may reshuffle his cabinet yet again.

This time, some appointees are likely to be dropped because of disloyalty and suspicious surrounding their movements.

Information available to Trumpeta revealed that the Governor is not happy with the behavour of some of his appointees.

Moreover the trust is no longer there due to their negative attitudes which if allowed to continue, Imo APC may not record success in the 2023 general election.

Against this backdrop, the Governor is most likely to overhall his cabinet again and flush out those he no longer trust.

We gathered that the Governor will bring in young politicians who have the capacity to deliver in their polling booths to work for him.

Already some Commissioners were said to have disappointed the Governor in many ways. At first, Governor Uzodinma is said to have discovered that most of his appointees especially Commissioners are not on ground and are not likeable characters in their areas.

Report has it that most of the Governor’s empowerment programme were hijacked his appointees and never reached the masses they are meant for.

Recently the Christmas gifts released by the Governor was said to have been cornered by the appointees. They were accused of handing the items to their love ones and not the workers.

The Commissioners who were alleged to shortchange workers during the sharing of the Christmas rice will now face the music as we gathered from reliable sources.

Those who could not utilize the funds given to them by the Governor to develop their Ministries will also be sanctioned.

Likely to be dropped from office are those Commissioners who have not been carrying effective supervision in their Ministries.

It was also alleged that there is still some appointees of Uzodinma who are secretly working for the opposition.

In the day time the pretend to be with 3R government officials and in the night they go for the opposition.

Many have been accused of sponsoring candidates in other parties. The picture of reshufflement will become clearer next week.