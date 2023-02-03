Imo Govt Immortalizes Late Boxer, Igboanugo 

..Names Boxing Ring After Him

As Sports Commissioner Reveals Plans For Family

Imo state Government has immortalized Late Chukwuemeka Igboanugo who died while serving the state during the 2022 National Sports Festival at Asaba, Delta State.

The immortalization was done during the burial ceremony of the onetime regional and national boxing champion who’s last journey on earth took place yesterday, Thursday, February 2, 2023.

During the last honour ceremony organized by the state government to Immortalize him through the Ministry of Sports, Youth and Social Development, the remains of the Ogwa in Mbaitoli LGA born pugilist was laid in state at the newly refurbished Indoor Sports Hall where he was received by the Sport Commissioner, Hon Emeka OKoronkwo on behalf of Governor Hope Uzodinma in the company of the Commissioner for Niger Delta, Dr Henry Okafor, the Sports Commission Chairman, Sir Prince Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna, the Director of Sports Imo Sports Commission, Sir Ferdinand Emeana and his management members including past Director of Sports, Chief Emmanuel Metu and Mr Atasie among many other members and athletes of the sports commission while Rev Pat Amadi, the Commission Chaplain presided of the brief event.

Speaking to SWAN members, Hon OKoronkwo disclosed that apart from immortalizing the name of the gallant boxer, that the government apart from footing the burial cost, built a house for his family in his Village, Ogwa adding that his wife has also been given employment into the Local Government Service commission in Mbaitoli LGA among other benefits which is geared towards ensuring that his children and immediate family doesn’t miss their father and brother so much.

He expressed regret over the irreparable loss of a true hero and champion.

Also speaking the Commissioner for Niger Delta, Dr Okafor said the move to immortalize the late boxer further shows the commitment of Gov Uzodinma towards the welfare of public servants expressing the deepest shock of the state exco when the news of the gallant boxer came them.

The Imo Sports Commission Chairman, Prince Ogbonna in his massage to Imo athletes urged them not to relent in their efforts to make the state proud.

He however asked them not to grieve in vein but cast their hope and faith in God our maker whom he said makes all things possible.