Panic In Imo Civil Service Over Retirement Saga

By Okey Alozie

There is serious anxiety in Imo Civil Service over top ranked Civil Servants who are likely to get their retirement notice any moment from now.

Following the recommendations of the 2010 Whitepaper on downsizing and rightsizing of the labour force in the State Government.

The Whitepaper which was published during the administration of Chief Ikedi Ohakim as Governor of Imo State. The Whitepaper from all indications penciled down some categories of civil servants will retire from office in Imo.

Trumpeta learnt that good number of Imo top ranking civil servants will go this February and March 2023.

Many who are waiting for extension of service as we gathered are now disappointed because the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma may not give any extension to any worker.

Information revealed that those Civil Servants who want to remain in office after retirement have started lobbying for extension but things have not worked well for them as the Governor is said to be occupied with many things which may not give him time to start talking about extension now. We further gathered that the State Government will soon make everything public and those who will take over office are around the corner for the old man and women to retire.

More than 10 Directors and Permanent Secretaries are most likely to retire this time.

Information also revealed that the original printout of the 2010 Whitepaper on rightsizing and downsizing of the labour force has been effective and has been used for the retirement of many workers before now.

Concerned Imolites who retired before now have appealed to the governor to still consult the Whitepaper and make sure that nobody over stayed in office.

Our source revealed that EFCC may storm Imo any moment from now to start arresting who over stayed in office.

Those who falsified their age and certificates will face the same music. All the fake workers will be prosecuted according to the law and constitution of Nigeria.

The last promotion interview as we gathered exposed so many Civil Servants who are old and still in service.

Our roving reporter observed that the physical appearance of the civil servants showed that good number of them, especially the Directors and Permanent Secretaries and other top civil servants are old and supposed to have retired before now.

Right now, investigation to ascertain the truth is still going on and after the fact findings, the list of Imo genuine workers will be published, and only the genuine workers will get promotion.