Again, Uzodinma To Reshuffle Cabinet To Welcome PDP Decampees, Others

Indications are that Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma will once again reshuffle his Cabinet any moment from now.

Uzodinma has rejigged his Cabinet more than four times since he assumed office on Jan 15, 2020.

In the previous ones, he injected more Technocrats than core politicians to move his Government forward and more productive.

This time, Trumpeta learnt that Uzodinma, will drop some of his Old Appointees, to accommodate more fresh faces.

Although the Governor had appointed over two hundred (200) Special Advisers SA, in the last two months, but indications are that he is not done yet with appointments, as it is said he will completely dissolve the Executive this time to pave way for new entrants into All Progressive Congress, APC.

Trumpeta was told that Uzodinma would accommodate some fresh faces in his Executive, following arrangement he arrived with those who joined APC from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday at Heros Square, Owerri.

Among them were three members of the Federal House of Representatives from Owerri Zone.

Sources said that even though the House of Representative members may not ask for appointments now, but in their discussion with the Governor it was agreed that some of their followers would be accommodated by the Governor in his Cabinet.