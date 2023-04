The Imo State Police command has commenced the orderly room trial of the policemen who were caught on a viral video assaulting Imo State University students with Machete in Imo State recently for Refusing to open their phone to the policemen.

The policemen are:.

1. Inspector Amadi Sunday (The Team Leader)

2. Inspector Amajuoji Charlse

3. Sgt Noachian Chinese

4. Sgt Onwuka Emmanuel

5. Cpl Nzewuodo Goodness

6. Pc Emmanuel Chmezie.