Imo Guber 2023: I Have Never Lost Election Before – Says Imo PDP Gov Candidate, Anyanwu

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Sam Daddy has charged members of the party in Imo State to rise to the occasion and work hard for the party to chase away All Progressive Congress, APC, and the incumbent Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma out of Imo Government House.

Anyanwu dropped this hint on Tuesday while addressing the State Executive Council SEC of the party in the State, comprising of the State Working Committee, the Deputies, and other Officials of the party at the National and Zonal Levels.

Anyanwu assured the party that he has never lost an election before, and therefore does not see himself failing to defeat other candidates for the November 11, 2023 Imo Governorship election.

He made it clear that he is not afraid of facing Governor Hope Uzodinma in an election, adding that in a normal circumstance, Uzodinma hardly does good in a free and fair election.

“Uzodinma has never won an election in open balloting. But I have never lost an election before” Anyanwu said.

He debunked the insinuation that he is not seriously in the race, pointing out that such story insults his person, asking why a two time Senator and National Secretary of a National Party like PDP would be fronting for anybody in a Governorship race that entails his energy, finances and time.

He used the Forum to unveil his Deputy, Rt Hon Jones Onyereri Phd, and promised to turn Imo State around with his team, with the slogan “Make Imo Safe Again”.

The State Party Chairman, Chief Charles Ugwu, the Secretary, Hon Ray Emeana, the Vice Chairman, Chief Martin Ejiogu, the Organizing Secretary, Nze Law Biaduo, Chief Henry Onwukwe, Chief Obolobo, and others who spoke at the event reassured the Governorship Candidate of Imo PDP’s unflinching support to his Governorship project.