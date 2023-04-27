Presidential Election Tribunal Kicks Off May 10th

.As Nigerians Eagerly Wait For May 29th Swearing-In

The much expected kick- off the 2023 Presidential Election Tribunal will kick-off next month, May 10th.

Sources from Abuja told Trumpeta that the Tribunal may not switch off until it is done with the petitions to beat the May 29, 2023 swearing-in date of a new President of Nigeria.

The Tribunal would be headed by the Chief Judge of the Federation, with other revered Supreme Court judges.

The Tribunal is saddled with determining if the President-Elect, Chief Ahmed Tinubu met all the requirements, as stipulated by the constitution of the Federation, and electoral guidelines as stated by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Meanwhile, litigations are waiting for the Tribunal, against the President-Elect.

The ones generating tension are those of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party, LP led by Mr Peter Obi.

Already, Nigerians have been waiting with attention as regards the outcome of the Tribunal which will determine the next level for Nigeria, as Nigerians crave for a smooth handover to whomever would be declared the authentic winner of the April 25, 2023, Presidential Election.