YPADDDI Launches Initiative Against Hard Drugs, Drunk-Driving

.As Eze Urges Youths To Shun Drugs, Crime

By Onyekachi Eze

In apparent move towards controlling the spate of road mishap and other related occurrences that may be linked to the intake of hard drug substances, and driving after intoxication, a foundation has brought a message of hope to residents of Imo State.

The message of hope was delivered during the inaugural launching of Youths and Parents Against Drugs and Drunk Driving Initiative, YPADDDI, at the Rockview hotels, Owerri on Saturday, April 29th, 2023.

Earlier in his address, the Convener, Mr. Jude Ezeh disclosed that the brain behind the setting up of the YPADDDI Initiative was born following his desires to safeguard lives of the public, especially the youths who indulge in illicit drugs intake and smoking.

Also according to him, the dangers frequently posed as a result of the effect of those harsh substances when the actors enter the road while driving.

Mr. Jude Ezeh who hails from Onicha Uboma in Ihitte/Uboma Council Area of Imo State revealed that for over sixteen years, he has been in active service on mental health, and advocacy.

About YPADDDI, he hinted that the journey began three years ago when he and his partners saw reasons to support the Government in the fight against drugs and its associated dangers.

The Convener reiterated that in YPADDDI, individual’s wellbeing and welfare is paramount, especially towards a call for self care.

While calling on the youths to quit the consumption of certain substances like narcotics, marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine or “mkpuru-mmiri” in Igbo language, and other related harmful drugs and smokes, he hammered on the health dangers it poses like liver, kidney ailments.

Again, Mr. Ezeh commented on the ugly trend ravaging the present day society where someone after taking those substances still enters the road and drive Vehicles.

According to him, often, there are many road accidents that leads to either instant deaths or perpetual agony of Survivors.

To avoid such occasion, Mr. Ezeh advocated that anyone who eventually inhales any of the dangerous substances mentioned above should steer off from driving be it a Car or a Motorcycle, adding that life has no duplicate.

For Mr. Jude Ezeh, the event was a continuation of a movement that started for over sixteen years, with the vision of saving many souls against the destructive clutches of effects of drugs and drunken driving.

To this end, he called for more partnership with both the Government and individuals who consider lives sacred and worthy to be safeguarded through advocacy, awareness and aids.

Through a zoom contribution, the Co-Founder of YPADDDI, Mrs. Ogechi Ezeh suggested that when drunk, a sensible person should avoid the steering.

She hinted that methaphynol or cannabis does not only lead to impaired vision, but can also lead to total blindness if poorly treated or neglected.

“The main vision of YPADDDI is to create an awareness that and on the many dangers associated with drugs and driving after being drunk”.

The Chairman of the occasion, Sir. T.U.C Nwokonkwo commended Mr. Ezeh and his partners for the Initiative.

He thumbed up for the Hope Uzodimma administration towards the protection of lives and property, and in support to any programme or policies that are geared towards healthy living.

In giving his support to YPADDDI programmes, Sir Nwokonkwo enthused, “This has started in a good note. Every driver you see on the road have a family. We need to do everything we can just to stay alive. I want to commend YPADDDI for the awareness and Initiative”.

The four guest Speakers Messrs, Drs. Ossy Okonkwo, Ezichi Chukwu, Obinna Iwueke, and Eze Akanazu all spoke in different directions on best ways towards curtailing the vice.

For Dr. Ossy Okonkwo, he delivered on the sustenance abuse and its implications to public health.

Dr. Ezichi Chukwu re-echoed that for every action of a human, there must be factors that triggered it. He then said Children should often be monitored.

Dr. Obinna Iwueke channeled his speech on drivers and different driving schools. He opted for a thorough check on the driving Schools and their activities since some of the drivers have portrayed quackery in the field of driving. “An unqualified driver is worse than a drunken one”, said Iwueke.

Dr. Eze Akanazu didn’t speak on the contrary as he further saw reasons why everyone should be involved in YPADDDI’s mission.

The inaugural launching witnessed the presence of Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC, NAFDAC, the Media, head and representatives of different agencies.

Pastor Favour Alanwoko didn’t mince words in expressing his heartfelt gratitude to God for a successful event, bearing in mind the outcome would yield fruits for the mental health of the Youths and the public.

Youths and Parents Against Drugs and Drunk Driving Initiative (YPADDDI) is a registered Non-Governmental

Organization (NGO) in Nigeria whose mission is to create awareness about the dangers and negative impacts associated with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. YPADDDI works with first responders to bridge that gap between government and individuals in providing immediate support to victims/survivors impacted by this violent crime. YPADDDI supports victims and their families by

working with them through the legal process; connecting victims/survivors to hospitals/medical facilities, government establishments, natural support/support network/system and other community resources that will help in their journey through recovery pending the outcome of the investigations and criminal justice system. Other services YPADDDI can provide victims/survivors includes mentorship programs, peer-to-peer support, in-home support, drives etc.