House Of Assembly Amends  Imo State Public Procurement Law

.As Deputy Speaker Leads Debate

•Okays 15% Upwards Mobilisation

By Onyekachi Eze

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly (9th House) have amended the Imo State Public Procurement Law to suitably maximize the Government-Contractors engagement.

This was contained in a bill with long title, “HAB 113, a bill for a Law to amend the Imo State Public Procurement Law No 12 of 2010”.

The amendment Bill was delivered yesterday May 4, 2023 during the plenary session of the House, presented by the Deputy Speaker and member representing Nwangele State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, and seconded by his Okigwe counterpart, Hon Chidiebere Samuel Ogbunikpa.

Iwuanyanwu submitted that the amendment became paramount following the dire need for the Executive Arm of Government to follow up contractors squarely with the rules of engagement while awarding contracts.

In addition, he opined, the amendment boarders more on smoothening the principal Law, so as to accommodate the rate expected to remit as mobilisation.

On the principal Law, Section 37, it states that not more than 15% of the whole contract sum should be given as mobilisation.

Hence, the amended version while leaning on the fulcrum of the extant Law amends that not less than 15% (which implies that it might be higher) be considered as mobilisation to any contract to be awarded.

Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu also recalled that most of the abandoned contracts met in the State before Governor Hope Uzodimma’s enthronement were as a result of the non compliance and under-funding.

He maintained that Uzodinma having shown competence and resilience to deliver quality projects, and effective governance deserves every law or motion that would assist the processes.

Lending his voice, Aboh Mbaise Lawmaker, Hon. Eddy Obinna asserted that Law is made for man, and not man for Law, hence the good approach to amend the Public Procurement Law. He pointed out that the Public Procurement Law before its amendment yesterday does not confer elasticity to the Chief Executive of the State, therefore most projects embarked by the governor to enhance the living standard of the people are not delivered on time due to restrictions by the old law.

“This will enhance projects and service delivery as is required”.

Hon Duru Iheonukara Johnson of Ideato South, Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi of Owerri West stated that the 15percent stamp on the Mobilisation hardly go far which results in shabby projects and delay in jobs delivery. “This will give the governor the latitude to go beyond it to enable effective service delivery”.

For Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh (Obowo), and Rt. Hon. Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba), the differed slightly by suggesting that a particular benchmark should be placed either at 70%, rather than leaving it open. According to them, if a contractor is paid hugely before execution of the contracts, he might flee and abandon his site, while the State funds would be lost in that regard.

After the first, second and the committee of the whole House, with the Ais having it and believing the amendment was necessary, the amendment was passed into Law.

The plenary was presided by the Speaker, Rt Hon Emeka Nduka who asked the Clerk to prepare clean copies for governor’s assent.