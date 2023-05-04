IPOB Confronts  AREWA Group For Kicking  Against Kanu’s Release

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has condemned the call by the Arewa Community in Southern Nigeria that President Muhammadu Buhari should not release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu before May 29.

IPOB warned the Arewa community to stop talking trash against Kanu’s release.

The leader of the Community, Musa Saidu, made the call while faulting the remark by the President-General of Ohanaeze, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Reacting, the spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, described the Arewa community as a mushroom group displaying its ignorance for the world to see.

In a statement, Powerful said: “We, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command of Nnamdi Kanu, condemn the unguarded statements credited to non-existent and so-called Southern Arewa Forum against the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu.

“It is obvious that the mushroom Arewa group is displaying their ignorance and cluelessness to the public.

“They forgot that Nnamdi Kanu’s case is in the hands of the Supreme Court of Nigeria to decide, not theirs.

“It’s unfortunate that we were forced into unity with people who don’t subscribe to the rule of law. These people have dragged the reputation of Nigeria through the mud. Today, Nigeria is considered a pariah state among civilized nations.”

IPOB informed the Arewa group that Kanu’s case has both local and international ramifications.