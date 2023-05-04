Egwim’s Seat In Assembly Chamber Covered With Black Cloth

By Onyekachi Eze

It was a moment of quietness and sober reflection by Members of the Imo State House of Assembly, yesterday, as the seat of their fallen colleague, Member representing Ideato North State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Barr. Innocent Arthur Egwim was sealed with a black cloth.

On the resumption of plenary session after months of recess, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka ordered the Sergeant At Arms to immediately cover Late Egwim’s Seat with a black cloth.

This signifies a vacancy in the seat as a result of death of the two term Lawmaker.

This preceded a minute of silence in honour of the deceased Ideato North Colleague who died after a brief illness.

While this process was going on, all the Lawmakers present were sober, and had to regain their voices again after a while.

Speaker Nduka thereafter read out an official notification letter from the family signed by son to the deceased, Mr. Chukwudi Finbar Egwim states that his late daddy will be laid to rest on May 18, 2023.

Egwim won his first seat in 2015 under APC, and was later reelected for second term in 2019 under the Action Alliance.

He died few months to the expiration of his second tenure.